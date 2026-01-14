CPI's Ramakrishna Urges Naidu To Declare Amaravati A 'Free Zone'

CPI National Secretary K Ramakrishna on Tuesday urged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to declare Amaravati as a Free Zone, emphasising that the move would attract further investments, generate employment opportunities, and promote the overall development of the state capital region.

Speaking to ANI, Ramakrishna said, "With numerous investments pouring in, this move will not only boost employment opportunities but also ensure the overall development of the capital region. Given the significant amount of money being borrowed for the development of Amaravati, it's essential that we create an environment conducive to growth and progress."

Expedite Land Allotment for Donors

He further called for the expediting of the allotment of lands to land owners who donated their lands under the land pooling scheme. "While the government and ministers are constructing their own houses in the capital area, it's unfortunate that the original land owners are still waiting for their plots. It's imperative that the government allots the lands to the rightful owners, enabling them to construct their own homes and contribute to the development of the capital," he said.

Concerns Over Opposition Interference

Ramakrishna also expressed concerns over the opposition's interference in Amaravati's development, particularly pointing to YS Jaganmohan Reddy. He urged the Chief Minister to ensure that the progress of the capital region is not hindered. "I request the Chief Minister to take necessary steps to prevent opposition leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy from disrupting the development of Amaravati. Despite being out of power, he continues to create confusion and hinder the progress of the capital. It's essential that we ensure the smooth development of Amaravati, and the Chief Minister's leadership is crucial in this regard," he said.

He further added, "I request the Chief Minister to declare Amaravati as a Free Zone, allot lands to land owners, and prevent opposition leader Jaganmohan Reddy from disrupting the development of the capital. This will pave the way for the overall growth and progress of Amaravati and its people."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)