'Celebrate India's Unique Identity': What Dropping The 'Silicon Valley' Tag Means For Bengaluru

A Canadian influencer living in India has ignited a vibrant conversation about how Indian cities and cultural landmarks are branded on social media -- especially the widespread use of Western comparisons like“Silicon Valley of India” for Bengaluru.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Canadian content creator Caleb Friesen, who has lived in India for eight years, questioned the logic and utility of such labels, calling them“illogical” and unnecessary.

"This isn't Japan, it's Bengaluru!"Every year the pink trumpet trees bloom, and every year influencers compare the city to Japan with its sakura trees is one example of a widespread bad habit: using derivative names/descriptions for Indian cities, landmarks, and people. twitter/Pkm7w6XfvA

- Caleb (@caleb_friesen) January 11, 2026

Friesen argued that attaching foreign names or comparisons to Indian cities and locations - such as calling Bengaluru the Silicon Valley of India - subtly implies that Indian achievements and identities are derivative or inferior to Western originals. He highlighted that Bengaluru, though a major global technology hub, lies on the Deccan Plateau - literally the opposite of a valley - making the Silicon Valley comparison geographically and conceptually inaccurate.

The influencer also criticised common naming conventions in Indian entertainment industries like Bollywood, Tollywood, Pollywood, and Bhojiwood, which draw inspiration from Hollywood, suggesting they reflect a deeper mindset of seeking validation from outside rather than celebrating indigenous identity.

“India is not X of Y, India just is. That's it. Period,” he said in the video, urging Indians to value their cities and cultural identity on their own merits.

Friesen's video has since gone viral, sparking a broad debate across social media platforms. Many users agreed with his perspective, emphasising the importance of recognising India's unique cultural, historical, and geographical identity rather than measuring it against foreign benchmarks.

One user commented that India was mentally colonised for centuries and is now beginning to shed those comparisons, while another asserted that Indians should own their cities' identities instead of relying on external labels.

The conversation extends beyond just Bengaluru.

Friesen pointed to other common comparisons made by travel vloggers and content creators who label Indian locations as the“Switzerland of India,”“Scotland of the East,” or“Mini Europe.” He suggested that such habits diminish the intrinsic value of Indian destinations and encourage an unhealthy mindset of imitation.

The critique has resonated widely, with many agreeing that India's rich diversity and distinct regional characteristics deserve celebration on their own terms. Social media users expressed that Indian cities have their own stories, cultures, and contributions, which should not be overshadowed by borrowed comparisons. This sentiment reflects a growing desire among Indians to reclaim and redefine how the world sees India - not as a reflection of the West, but as a vibrant, self-sustaining identity with global relevance.

Ultimately, the influencer's message has rekindled discussions about cultural confidence and narrative framing on digital platforms, encouraging Indians to rethink how they present and perceive their own locales and achievements in an increasingly interconnected world.