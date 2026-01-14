Makar Sankranti 2026 Brings 'Weapon' & 'Vehicle' Yoga What It Means

Makar Sankranti 2026: Like every year, the festival of Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 14th. However, its auspicious period will also be considered on the next day, January 15th.

Makar Sankranti is when the Sun enters Capricorn. Its form, per the almanac, predicts global effects. Learn about the 2026 impact from an astrologer.

Astrologer Pt. Sharma says this Sankranti is named Manda, its vehicle a donkey, and sub-vehicle a goat. It wears white, wields a mace, and moves from south to north while seated.

The donkey as the vehicle suggests more struggle and laziness in society. Important tasks might slow down. However, its northward movement is a good sign for rain and crop yields.

Named Manda, this Sankranti signals market volatility. The stock market may see sudden, damaging swings. White goods like rice, sugar, and silver may boom. Precious metal prices could rise.

The mace weapon suggests stronger defense. Minor conflicts with neighbors may arise, but the nation's honor will be upheld.