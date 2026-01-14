'Talking On Phone', Then Terror: 74-Year-Old Slashes Daughter-In-Law's Neck In Kerala's Paravur

In Paravur, an elderly man attacked and injured his daughter-in-law following a family dispute. Rajan (74) of Kizhakkepram Ponnadath house attacked his son's wife, Anupa (34). Anupa was slashed on her neck. The injured woman is undergoing treatment at the taluk hospital.

The incident occurred on Monday morning. Rajan assaulted Anupa while she was talking on the phone in her room and slashed her neck with a sickle. Anupa also sustained injuries to her face and near her ear. Anupa's husband, Jiesh, was at home at the time of the incident.

Police said that there were issues between Anupa and Jiesh, and Anupa was living in the house with a court order. After the incident, the police arrested Rajan from the house. The accused was produced in court and remanded. Anupa is the daughter of the late Wilson and Sarojini of Cherai Thundathumkadavu.