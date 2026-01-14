Bengaluru: Woman Arrested For Raising 'Jai Bangla' Slogans During Police Drive Against Illegal Immigrants

Amid intensified operations to identify and deport foreigners illegally residing in Bengaluru, the Hebbagodi police have arrested a woman of Bangladeshi origin for allegedly creating public panic by raising“Jai Bangla” slogans during a police verification drive. The incident occurred in the Hulimangala area near Electronic City, which is currently under heightened surveillance as part of a special drive against illegal immigrants. The woman's actions reportedly caused confusion among local residents and prompted immediate police intervention.

The arrested woman has been identified as Sharbanu Khatan, who was allegedly living in the area without valid documents.

Incident During Police Verification Drive

According to police sources, the incident took place when a special police team was conducting routine checks in Hulimangala as part of an ongoing operation targeting illegal immigrants in the outskirts of Bengaluru. During the verification process, the woman suddenly began shouting“Jai Bangla” slogans, drawing attention and alarming people in the vicinity. Police officials stated that such behaviour had the potential to disturb public order.

Sensing the seriousness of the situation, personnel from the Hebbagodi police station immediately took her into custody and registered a case.

Illegal Stay Without Documents

During preliminary questioning and document verification, the police found that Sharbanu Khatan had allegedly entered India illegally and was residing in Bengaluru without any valid identification or travel documents. Authorities confirmed that she failed to produce proof of legal entry or lawful residence.

Investigation Into Possible Network

Police are now questioning the accused to ascertain whether she crossed the border illegally or used forged documents to remain in the country. Investigators are also probing the possibility of a larger network involved in facilitating illegal entry and providing shelter to foreign nationals.

The woman has been remanded to judicial custody, and further investigation is underway.

Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants Intensified

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru police have intensified their drive against illegal immigrants, particularly in areas surrounding Electronic City and other industrial zones. Officials said that more checks will be carried out in the coming days to identify and take action against those residing in the city without proper authorisation.