HPBOSE To Roll Out 'One School, One Syllabus' For Class 10 Students

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is set to introduce a "one school, one syllabus" scheme for Class 10 students from the upcoming academic year, with the aim of reducing academic stress and improving learning outcomes. Under the new system, all government schools in the state will follow a uniform teaching schedule, with the same chapters taught during the same quarter. The board will also divide the syllabus into quarters and conduct quarterly examinations, including both subjective and objective questions. Marks from these exams will be added to the final assessment.

Uniform Syllabus to Reduce Student Stress

Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Rajesh Sharma on Tuesday said that the board will introduce a uniform syllabus across all government schools for Class 10 from the next academic session to reduce student stress and improve learning outcomes. Under the new system, all schools will teach the same chapters in the same quarter, followed by quarterly exams with both subjective and objective questions, with scores contributing to the final result.

"We are going to introduce some new plans which will be helpful in reducing stress among students and enabling them to pursue their studies more effectively. From the next academic session for Class 10, we will introduce a uniform syllabus across all government schools in Himachal Pradesh. Although the same textbooks are prescribed for all students, in some schools chapters 1 to 10 are taught within the first three months, while students in other schools study different chapters during the same period," Sharma told ANI.

Quarterly Exams and Continuous Assessment

"To address this, we are introducing new provisions under which students in all schools will study the same syllabus in the same quarter. After every quarter, we will conduct quarterly examinations, which will include both subjective and objective-type questions. Objective-type questions will help students face competitive examinations, while the existing subjective pattern will ensure balanced preparation. By dividing the syllabus and conducting quarterly exams, the academic burden on students will be reduced, which in turn will help lower their stress levels. The results of the quarterly examinations will also be included in the final examination," he added.

Aiding Student Mobility and Competitive Prep

Furthermore, Sharma stated that the initiative will reduce academic burden, support students who migrate between districts, and reduce the need for additional coaching by strengthening preparation for competitive exams through MCQ-based learning. The board will monitor implementation across schools. Sharma added that HPBOSE aims to become India's first board to fully implement the National Education Policy and is working to improve its national education ranking.

"This initiative will also help students who migrate from one district to another, as there will be uniform studies across all schools. The board will monitor the implementation of this plan in every school to ensure its proper execution. It will also assist students in preparing for competitive examinations, as there will be no need for extra coaching classes. We will provide coaching through MCQ-based questions and answers, and this continuous learning from day one will lead to better results. We also aim to develop an entrepreneurial mindset among students. The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will be the first board in India to implement the National Education Policy. Earlier, we were ranked fifth, and now we are striving to achieve the top position in education in the country," Sharma said. (ANI)

