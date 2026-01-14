From Wedding At 110 To Fatherhood: Sheikh Nasser Passes Away At 142

Sheikh Nasser bin Raddan Al Rasheed Al Wada'i, the oldest citizen in Saudi Arabia, passed away in Riyadh due to age-related causes at the remarkable age of 142. Witness to the entire modern history of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Nasser lived through the reigns of all the kingsfrom the founder, King Abdulaziz, to the current ruler, King Salman. His life reflected not only longevity but also devotion, discipline, and a rare perspective on the transformation of his country from desert lands to a modern nation.

Marriage at 110 and Fatherhood Beyond Belief

One of the most astonishing aspects of Sheikh Nasser's life was his last marriage at the age of 110, which resulted in the birth of a baby girl. This event captivated the world and sparked discussions in medical and lifestyle circles about his remarkable health and vitality. Sheikh Nasser's ability to embrace fatherhood at such an advanced age remains one of the most talked-about aspects of his extraordinary life.

A Life of Devotion and Legacy

Sheikh Nasser led a simple and devout life. He performed the Hajj pilgrimage 40 times and became the patriarch of an immense family of 134 members, including children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His funeral in Riyadh was attended by prominent figures from various fields, symbolizing his stature as a respected member of society. Celebrated for his healthy lifestyle, discipline, and spiritual devotion, Sheikh Nasser became a living emblem of Saudi heritage, bridging generations and embodying a rare longevity that inspired admiration across the nation.