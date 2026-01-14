Who Is Talwinder Sindhu? Meet The Punjabi Singer Rumoured To Date Disha Patani

Disha Patani has sparked dating rumours after being seen with Punjabi singer Talwinder at a Udaipur wedding. Their cosy moments and airport sightings have left fans speculating about a possible romance.

Disha Patani has once again caught public attention with rumours about her love life. The actress was recently seen sharing cozy moments with Punjabi singer Talwiinder at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding in Udaipur. Fans are speculating whether the pair are dating, though neither has confirmed their relationship so far.

Talwiinder Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Talwiinder, is a Punjabi singer, songwriter, and music producer. Born in November 1997 in Tarn Taran, Punjab, he was partly raised in San Francisco. Known for blending Punjabi sounds with hip-hop, R & B, trap, and synth-pop, Talwiinder has emerged as one of the most-streamed independent artists in the Punjabi music scene.

Talwiinder performs with unique face paint, keeping his personal life private. He began releasing music in 2018 on platforms like SoundCloud, Spotify, and YouTube, gradually building a loyal fanbase. His popular songs include Gaah, Dhundhala, Khayaal, Nasha, and Wishes. In October 2024, he released his debut album Misfit, a 13-track project highlighting his genre-bending style and versatility.

During the Udaipur wedding, Disha Patani and Talwiinder were spotted holding hands while interacting with Mouni Roy's husband, Suraj Nambiar. Later, the duo was also seen at the Udaipur airport leaving for Mumbai. Talwiinder, who rarely shows his face publicly, wore a mask, adding to the intrigue. Social media quickly buzzed with speculation about their rumored romance.