Delhi Weather Latest Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert Severe Cold And Fog In NCR, Temperature To Drop To 3°C

Delhi Weather Today January 13, 2026: How will the weather be in Delhi on January 13, 2026? Will it be severely cold, and what will the minimum temperature be? Will there be fog in the morning, and will the sky be clear during the day?

Severe cold in Delhi on January 13

The weather in Delhi on January 13, 2026, is going to be extremely cold. At night, the temperature could drop to 3 to 5 degrees Celsius, which is much lower than normal. Cold wave-like conditions may occur in many areas.

No relief during the day, max 21°C

During the day, the maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to be between 19 and 21 degrees Celsius. Although the sun will shine, the cold won't feel any less due to chilly winds. The morning temperature might increase the shivering.

Dense fog in the morning, low visibility

Light to moderate fog may cover the area in the morning. Visibility on the roads is expected to be low, especially from 5:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Drivers are advised to be cautious.

Slow wind speed, greater cold effect

Light westerly winds will blow in the morning, turning north-westerly in the afternoon. The wind speed will be 5 to 10 km/h, making the cold feel even more intense.

How to protect yourself from the cold?

To avoid the cold, wear layered warm clothes, a hat, and gloves. It's better for the elderly and children to avoid going out in the morning.



Sunrise: 7:15 AM

Sunset: 5:44 PM UV Index: Medium (3)