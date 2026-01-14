403
South Korea Sees Rise in Import Price for Sixth Straight Month
(MENAFN) Prices for goods entering South Korea climbed for a sixth consecutive month as the nation's currency weakened against the U.S. dollar, offsetting relief from declining oil costs, central bank data revealed Wednesday.
The import price index advanced 0.7 percent in December 2025 compared to the previous month, extending an unbroken upward streak that began last July, figures from the Bank of Korea showed.
The sustained increase stemmed from the local currency's slide against the greenback, which overpowered the impact of reduced crude oil expenses.
Dubai crude, South Korea's pricing benchmark, averaged $62.05 per barrel during December, declining from $64.47 in the preceding month.
The South Korean won depreciated to an average of 1,467.40 per dollar in December from 1,457.77 won in November.
Raw material import costs edged up just 0.1 percent on a monthly basis in December, a sharp deceleration from the 2.7 percent surge recorded the prior month.
Intermediary goods import prices jumped 1.0 percent last month, marking the sixth straight month of expansion.
Imported capital and consumer goods registered price increases of 0.7 percent and 0.4 percent respectively.
The export price index rose 1.1 percent in December from the previous month, maintaining its upward trajectory since July.
The export price index rose 1.1 percent in December from the previous month, maintaining its upward trajectory since July.
