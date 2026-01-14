MP Excels In PRAGATI Boosting Infrastructure With 97 Pc Issue Resolution, Says CM Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Jan 14 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a frontrunner in India's Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) platform, demonstrating exceptional efficiency in executing major infrastructure projects and resolving bottlenecks, said Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav here on Wednesday.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25, 2015, PRAGATI is a digital, interactive system that shifts from file-based to dashboard-driven governance, focusing on project monitoring, citizen grievance redressal, and scheme implementation through collaboration between central and state governments.

Dr Yadav said, in Madhya Pradesh, the state has monitored 209 projects under the Project Monitoring Group (PMG) portal, involving a total investment of Rs 7.86 lakh crore across strategic sectors like energy, transport, telecommunications, power generation, roads, railways, coal, oil and gas, metro rail, renewable energy, and urban infrastructure.

The state's standout performance includes a land acquisition process averaging 13.9 months, surpassing the national average of 14.2 months, setting new benchmarks for speed and efficiency.

Statistics highlight MP's proactive approach; under PMG, 322 issues were raised, with 312 resolved at a 97 per cent rate, leaving only 10 pending.

Similarly, in PRAGATI reviews, 39 projects saw 124 issues raised, 120 resolved (97 per cent), and just four pending.

"Among those two are related to the forest for which the remaining procedure has been completed, while the other two are related to land acquisition, which will also be completed soon," said Anurag Jain, state chief secretary. This has fuelled an active infrastructure pipeline worth Rs 5.24 lakh crore, with only 10 state-wide pending issues.

Overall, PRAGATI has held 50 meetings since its inception, monitoring 39 projects in MP with Rs 1.74 lakh crore in investments and achieving 97 per cent issue resolution.

Of these, 20 infrastructure projects are complete, 19 ongoing, and central schemes include 14 from the Railways Ministry, 13 from Roads and Highways, and 5 from Power.

"A prime example is the Jabalpur-Gondia Gauge Conversion Project, a 285-km rail upgrade from narrow to broad gauge costing Rs 1,990.98 crore. Aimed at strengthening central India's rail connectivity and providing an alternative high-capacity corridor between Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, it benefits districts like Jabalpur, Balaghat, Mandla, and Seoni by linking them to major cities such as Nagpur, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai," Dr Yadav said.

The project faced multi-departmental hurdles, including delayed forest land approval for 75.4 hectares in Balaghat (stuck since 2006), felling of 27,100 trees in the Nainpur-Balaghat section, and road diversions at four State Highway-11 crossings.

PRAGATI's intervention on March 23, 2016, brought together the Prime Minister's Office, Railways, Environment and Forests, Roads Ministries, and the MP government for swift resolution.

Construction accelerated, leading to 100 per cent completion by March 2021, he said.

This success underscores PRAGATI's impact: cheaper, faster freight transport boosting trade; improved access to markets, healthcare, education, and tourism in tribal and forest areas; and enhanced employment and living standards for local communities, the chief minister said.