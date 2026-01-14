TMC MP E-Cigarette Row: Probe Nearing Completion, Says Speaker Birla

Investigation Nearing Completion

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said that the process of investigation into the complaint against a Trinamool Congress MP of having resorted to using e-cigarette in the House is being completed and asserted that it is responsibility of all members to increase the dignity of the House.

Answering queries during a press conference here on the upcoming Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of Commonwealth, he also cautioned members that there will be action if the dignity of the House is not maintained. "The process of investigation is in the direction of being completed. As soon as the investigation process is completed, the action plan will be made and will go to the committee, and the process will be completed. It will not be possible for anyone to spoil the dignity of the House. It is a responsibility... You will have to maintain decorum inside the House and the one who does not maintain decorum will be punished under the rules and procedures of the Parliament. Action will be taken. Action will be taken as per the rules," he said.

Background of the Complaint

The Speaker was answering a query on the probe into the E-cigarette complaint against a TMC MP, made during the winter session of Parliament by BJP MP Anurag Thakur.

Anurag Thakur complained that a TMC MP had been smoking E-cigarette in the House in violation of rules. He had said E-cigarettes have been banned in the country and asked if they have been allowed in the House.

The Speaker had responded firmly, saying that no rule allows any MP to smoke inside the house. "If such an incident is brought to my notice with clarity, appropriate action will follow," Birla said. He promised to look into the incident after Anurag Thakur submitted a written complaint about the alleged smoking incident to the Speaker. (ANI)

