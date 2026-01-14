Siddaramaiah Slams Opposition, Says Over Rs 1.12L Cr Spent On Welfare

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday hit out at the opposition, accusing it of spreading misinformation for political gains, and asserted that his government has delivered on its pre-election promises, including massive spending on infrastructure and welfare schemes. Siddaramaiah said that over Rs 1.12 lakh crore has been spent so far, dismissing claims of financial distress and reaffirming that the Congress government is on track to fulfil all its commitments within its term. "The opposition parties are lying for politics. They are spreading misinformation everywhere that there is no government funding for infrastructure works from guarantee schemes. If the government was bankrupt, Rs 906 crores would not have been spent in one constituency, Jewargi. More than Rs 1 lakh 12 thousand crore rupees have been spent. As per the pre-election promises, all the programs have been implemented in the first year of coming to power," CM Siddaramaiah said.

The Karnataka CM emphasised that out of 592 promises made by the Congress party in the last election, 243 have been fulfilled, further assuring that the remaining promises will also be completed in the remaining period. "People should understand that it is living up to its promises. Our government has done as it said. In the last election, 592 promises were made by our party. 243 promises have been fulfilled. The remaining promises will be fulfilled in the remaining period. When our government was in power last time, we fulfilled 158 out of 165 promises. All the promises made in two and a half years, along with the guarantee schemes, have been fulfilled," he said.

Siddaramaiah Attacks BJP Over Article 371-J

Further, Siddaramaiah launched a sharp attack on the BJP regarding the implementation of Article 371-J, which provides special provisions to the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, now called Kalyana-Karnataka and was inserted in the Constitution by the 98th Constitutional Amendment Act of 2012. In his speech, the Karnataka Chief Minister alleged that the then-BJP Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, L.K. Advani, had claimed Article 371-J could not be implemented. He asserted that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh ultimately implemented the provision and credited Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with playing a pivotal role in bringing the legislation into force.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the developmental impact of the legislation, noting that it led to the formation of the Kalyana Karnataka Development Board. He noted that Rs 13,000 crore has been allocated for the region's development over the last three years. "LK Advani, who was the BJP's Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, had said that 371 J could not be implemented. But it is former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who implemented it. This was possible due to the struggle of Mallikarjun Kharge and Dharm Singh. Due to this, the Kalyana Karnataka Development Board was formed. 13000 crores have been provided in three years, of which 3000 crores have been provided this year. BJP only makes false allegations. If 371J was implemented, it is because of Mallikarjun Kharge," said Siddaramiah.

DK Shivakumar Highlights Development Works

Echoing similar sentiments, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that the Congress party has implemented the guarantee schemes as promised before the elections. The Deputy Chief Minister also highlighted that the state government has launched several programs dedicated to the development of Kalyana Karnataka. "Our party has implemented guarantee schemes as promised before the elections. Apart from that, it has brought many programs for the development of Kalyana Karnataka. Thus, our government is doing as it says. Today, a historic program is being held in Jevargi. We have done as we promised before the elections. You have elected the highest number of assembly members and Lok Sabha members in our Kalyana Karnataka. Thus, I bow to you for giving us great power in the state. Rs 1000 crores has been given to this one area alone. Recently, I have come to Kalyana Karnataka area 4-5 times. Work worth thousands of crores has been undertaken for the development of this area," said Shivakumar. (ANI)

