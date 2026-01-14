Goa: Ex-Navy Chief Arun Prakash Gets Notice For Incomplete Voter Form

The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) for the 27-Cortalim Assembly Constituency and Project Officer of District Rural Development Agency, South Goa, issued a notice to (Retd.) Admiral Arun Prakash stated that the Enumeration Form he submitted lacks key details regarding the previous Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The notice stated that the Enumeration Form submitted by Prakash does not contain the "mandatory particulars," including the name of the elector, EPIC number, name of the relative, name and number of the Assembly Constituency, Part number and the serial number in the electoral roll.

System flags form as 'unmapped'

"It was observed that the said enumeration form did not contain the mandatory. particulars relating to the previous SIR, including the name of the elector, EPIC number, name of the relative, name and number of the Assembly Constituency, Part number, and serial number in the electoral roll," the notice read. The absence of these identification details disables the BLO Application from being established as an automatic linkage between the submitted Enumeration Form and the existing electoral roll database. The ERO also noted that the application was automatically categorised as "unmapped" by the system because the fields were left blank. "The BLO application is designed to automatically map Enumeration Forms only when the prescribed identification particulars are duly filled in, enabling verification with the existing electoral roll," the notice read.

Admiral Prakash questions process

Adm. Prakash, in an X post, noted that the Booth Level Officer visited his residence three times but did not request any additional details, underscoring that he has been asked to appear on two different dates, 18 kilometres away, at the age of 82. "May I point out to @ECIVEEP that (a) if the SIR forms are not evoking the required. info they should be revised; (b) the BLO visited us 3 times & could have asked for additional info; (c) we are an 82/78 yr old couple & have been asked to appear on 2 different dates 18 km away!!" he wrote.

The Election Commission of India has been conducting the SIR to update and clean voter rolls, aiming to ensure transparency and credibility in the electoral process. (ANI)

