Rajasthan CM Greets People On Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Hopes For Prosperity

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Lohri and Makar Sankranti.

CM's Festive Message

According to an official release, the Chief Minister stated that the festival of Lohri, celebrated to mark the arrival of the spring season and the joy of a new harvest, is a symbol of our faith in nature. He expressed his hope that the sacred fire of Lohri would remove negativity from the lives of the people and spread the light of health and prosperity.

The Chief Minister further added that Makar Sankranti, celebrated on the occasion of Lord Surya (the Sun God) entering the northern hemisphere (Uttarayan), infuses positive energy into our lives. This festival is a symbol of our country's rich heritage and cultural unity. On this occasion, Sharma called upon the people of the state to resolve to be industrious with a positive mindset and to help those in need, so that the country and the state can reach new heights of progress, the release noted.

President Murmu Extends Greetings

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu extended her warm greetings to citizens in India and abroad on Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Magh Bihu, which will be celebrated on January 13 and 14.

In a message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Magh Bihu festivals, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Indians residing within India and abroad."

These festivals are a symbol of our rich agricultural traditions and national unity. They are a reflection of our vibrant and diverse cultural heritage. These festivals are an occasion to salute the hard work of our farmers who work tirelessly to feed the nation. Through these festivals celebrated across the country, we express our gratitude towards Mother Nature. (ANI)

