Haryana ERSS Milestone: 2.75 Crore Calls Reflect Growing Public Trust

Haryana's emergency response service, Haryana 112 - ERSS, has achieved a major milestone by receiving over 2.75 crore calls till December 31, 2025, reflecting growing public trust and expanded reach of the integrated emergency helpline.

Launched on July 12, 2021, Haryana 112 has grown significantly over the past four years. According to official data, the rising call volume indicates that citizens instinctively dial "112" for immediate assistance during emergencies, highlighting the effectiveness of government efforts in strengthening emergency services.

A Milestone in Public Trust and Efficiency

Director General of Police Ajay Singhal said that the achievements of Haryana 112 mark a new chapter in the state's emergency response system. He said that handling more than 2.75 crore calls in four years has earned public trust, while reducing the average response time from 16 minutes 14 seconds to 9 minutes 33 seconds reflects improved coordination among police, health, and fire services. The DGP added that a caller satisfaction rate of 92.60 per cent demonstrates the system's reliability and the teamwork behind its operations.

Vision for 2026: An AI-Enabled Future

Outlining the vision for 2026, Singhal said that Haryana 112 will be upgraded into a fully auto-dispatch, AI-enabled, real-time monitoring system. He said private ambulances will be integrated, and advanced routing solutions deployed, to ensure faster access to remote rural areas and deliver help within the "golden minutes" of every emergency.

Reduced Response Time: A Key Achievement

Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police Hardeep Doon said that one of Haryana 112's biggest achievements has been the consistent reduction in response time across the state. He said that statewide deployment of Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs), GPS tracking, real-time monitoring, and continuous upgrades in dispatch systems have played a crucial role in saving lives and ensuring timely assistance during emergencies.

Unified Platform Boosts Public Satisfaction

Public satisfaction with Haryana 112 has continued to rise, with 92.60 per cent of callers expressing satisfaction by the end of 2025. Officials said this is largely due to the integration of multiple emergency services-police, fire, medical, traffic, cybercrime, disaster management, women's helpline, and children's helpline, into a single unified platform. The availability and expansion of ERVs, including police, fire, ambulance, and PCR units, have further strengthened on-ground emergency response.

Technological Upgrades and Integration

Officials said Haryana 112 is also being strengthened through continuous technological upgrades. In July 2025, an auto-dispatch pilot was launched in Panchkula to automatically deploy ERVs upon receiving a call. Following its success, the system will be expanded to other districts. A GPS-based ERV performance audit module has also been introduced to analyse response time, vehicle speed, and distance from incident locations, improving transparency and accountability.

Integrating Private Ambulances

In another key development, private hospital ambulances have been integrated into the system to provide rapid medical assistance to road accident victims, with five ambulances from Park Hospital Group currently operating under the pilot project.

Officials said that with continued upgrades and coordination, Haryana 112 is expected to emerge as one of the most advanced emergency response models in the country. (ANI)

