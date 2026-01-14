Uttarakhand CM Dhami Unveils 2026 Calendar Showcasing State's Journey

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami released the official New Year 2026 calendar published by the Information Department of the state government at the Chief Minister's residence on Monday.

Calendar as a Document of Development

On this occasion, the Chief Minister appreciated the calendar's attractive design, excellent print quality, and rich content, stating that it serves as a powerful medium to effectively convey the state government's schemes, achievements, and public welfare policies, along with its historic and visionary decisions, to the masses. CM Dhami said that this calendar, published by the Information Department, is not merely a collection of dates but an important document reflecting Uttarakhand's development journey, administrative commitment, and dedication to public service.

Role of the Information Department

He added that through this calendar, the continuous efforts of the state government have been presented in an organized and creative manner, which will prove informative and inspiring for the general public. Congratulating the Information Department team for this outstanding publication, the Chief Minister said that the department has always played the role of a bridge between the government and the people. He expressed hope that in the future as well, the Information Department will continue to disseminate public-interest information widely and effectively with the help of new technologies, creative thinking, and innovation, so that accurate information about government schemes and policies reaches the last person in society.

On this occasion, Director General of Information Banshidhar Tiwari and Deputy Director of Information Manoj Srivastava were present. (ANI)

