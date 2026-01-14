Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Delhi: Delivery Boy, 18, Allegedly Assaulted By Showroom Owner For Using Perfume

2026-01-14 02:26:58
In a recent incident, a delivery employee was allegedly restrained and assaulted physically by a showroom owner over the issue of using perfume inside the store premises, police officials said.

The injured delivery employee has been identified as Risha Kumar, son of Lalla Babu, aged about 18 years, resident of Harijan Basti, near Ambedkar Park, Old Kondli.

Police Investigation Underway

Police took cognisance of the matter after receiving the information about the assault and initiated necessary action.

Legal action under relevant provisions of law has been taken, and further investigation is in progress, the officials said.

The police officials said they received complaint that "a Zepto showroom owner restrained and assaulted" a delivery employee for using perfume.

Incident Follows Worker Protests

The incident comes days after platform-based delivery workers affiliated with the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) observed a nationwide strike on December 31, protesting against unfair working conditions, low wages, and the absence of social security.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

