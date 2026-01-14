Chennai Airport T2 Expansion Review: Aviation Secretary Urges No Delays

The Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Samir Kumar Sinha, chaired a review meeting on Monday to assess the progress of the New Integrated Terminal Building (T2 Phase II) at Chennai International Airport.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Secretary stressed that projects of national importance must be completed without delays and directed the Airports Authority of India (AAI), L & T, and the Project Management Consultant (PMC) to immediately convene and resolve pending issues to ensure the T2 expansion project is completed on priority.

Chennai Airport T2 Phase II Expansion Details

The expansion of the T2 phase II terminal building in Chennai International Airport, covering an area of 86,135 sq m, is being developed to enhance passenger handling capacity to 35 Million Passengers Per Annum and improve the overall travel experience of passengers, focusing on smoother movement, better accessibility, and meeting the growing air traffic demand in the region.

Ministry's Directive on Timely Completion

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) also posted on X and said that during the review, Secretary Sinha instructed to complete the National Important Project within the timelines.

