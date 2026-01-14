INBS Stock Has Surged Over 330% So Far In January But Retail Traders Are Warning Of A Pullback



Shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions (INBS) have seen strong buying interest in recent weeks, with the stock adding more than 35% in premarket trading on Monday.

From the close on Dec. 30, 2025, to Jan. 9, 2026, INBS stock has surged about 337%, breaching both its 50-day moving average (50-DMA) and the longer-term 200-DMA during the rally.

This stellar rally has made it a momentum favorite among retail traders, driven by a recent manufacturing partnership, fresh capital boost, and a compliance update with Nasdaq; however, concerns around dilution and its volatile ride continue to temper sentiment.

What Led To INBS Rally?

On Dec. 31, 2025, INBS stock closed over 132% after announcing a manufacturing partnership with Syrma Johari MedTech to scale production of its fingerprint drug-screening reader. The deal is expected to cut annual production costs by over 40% and lift gross margins by about 20 percentage points, while expanding manufacturing capacity fourfold, Intelligent Bio Solutions said. The company said the deal positions it well for its U.S. market launch in 2026.

The company also announced a private placement with two healthcare-focused institutional investors to issue 2.3 million shares of common stock along with Series K-1 and K-2 warrants for the same number of shares at $4.35 each, raising around $10 million before fees. The warrants have an exercise price of $4.10 per share.

Separately, on January 7, Intelligent Bio Solutions was notified by Nasdaq that it had regained compliance to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The closing bid price of INBS stock had remained at $1.00 or higher for 14 consecutive business days, from Dec. 16, 2025, to Jan. 6, 2026. The company had announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split effective Dec. 15.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Despite the bullish premarket movement, retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the 'neutral' zone over the past 24 hours. INBS was among the top-trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

One user thinks short interest is extremely high and predicts the stock could fall to $15. It is currently trading at $24.2.

However, another user sees a setup that pits the company's operational progress against short-term dilution fears.

