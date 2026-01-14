Youth's Capability Is India's Capability: PM Modi At Viksit Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the capability of youth will become the capability of the country, their success will take the country to new heights and noted that he has always trusted the younger generation as Prime Minister and as Gujarat Chief Minister earlier. Addressing the concluding session of Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, PM Modi talked of his government's endeavour to boost startups.

Youth's Role in Viksit Bharat

PM Modi also recalled the contributions of Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary and said Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue has grown into a significant platform. "Every year on January 12, we celebrate National Youth Day in honour of Swami Vivekananda, whose life and teachings continue to inspire us. Drawing inspiration from him, the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue was established. In a short span of time, it has grown into a significant platform where young people actively engage in shaping the nation's direction," he said.

PM Modi said that the youth hold the reins to the goal of Viksit Bharat. "The journey to 2047, when we complete 100 years of independence, is important for India. This is the time which will be the most important in your lives as well. This is a golden opportunity for you. Your capability will become the capability of India. Your success will take India's success to new heights," he said.

"When I took oath as the CM for the first time, I think several of you would not even have been born. In 2014, when I took as the PM, most of you would have been called children. But as CM and PM, I have always trusted the young generation. Your capability, talent and energy give me energy too," he added. Before assuming office as Prime Minister in May 2014, Narendra Modi served as Gujarat Chief Minister from October 2001.

Igniting the Startup Ecosystem

PM Modi said his government had opened several areas to the private sector and the results are encouraging. "Startup culture emerged globally about 50-60 years ago and, over time, evolved into an era dominated by large corporations. Throughout this period, however, the concept of startups received little attention in India. Until 2014, there were fewer than 500 startups in the country. In the absence of a startup culture, government intervention was pervasive, leaving the youth with limited opportunities to showcase their potential," he said.

"Recognizing the talent of our young people, we adopted a new approach. With a focus on empowering youth, the government introduced new schemes that accelerated the startup revolution in India," he added.

PM Modi earlier visited the exhibition showcasing the work done by the youth and their actionable ideas.

About the Young Leaders Dialogue

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, now in its second edition, is a national platform designed to facilitate structured engagement between India's youth and national leadership. Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue aligns with the Prime Minister's Independence Day call to engage one lakh youth in politics without political affiliations and provide them a national platform to make their ideas for Viksit Bharat, a reality.

Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, held from 9th to 12th January 2026, has witnessed participation from over 50 lakh youth across the country at various levels. The young leaders converging at the national-level championship have been selected through a rigorous, merit-based three-stage selection process, comprising a nationwide digital quiz, an essay challenge, and state-level vision presentations.

The second edition of the Dialogue builds upon the success of its inaugural edition with key new additions, including the introduction of Design for Bharat, Tech for Viksit Bharat - Hack for a Social Cause, expanded thematic engagements, and international participation for the first time, further strengthening the Dialogue's scope and impact.

The final day of 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026' organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, commenced with great zeal. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour & Employment, Manuskh Mandaviya, addressed the gathering.

Addressing the young participants, Mandaviya congratulated them on being selected from among nearly 50 lakh youth across the country and noted that they had been sent by their respective Chief Ministers and Governors, reflecting the confidence reposed in them by the States and the nation. He highlighted that through VBYLD, the youth had been directly connected with the Government of India and would soon present their ideas before Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Emphasising that the Dialogue does not end with the event, he said that the journey to translating the vision of Viksit Bharat into reality starts now, the release stated. The Union Minister urged the young leaders to remain engaged through the "MY Bharat" platform and stay connected with District Youth Officers after returning to their States. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)