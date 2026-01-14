USD/CAD Forecast 14/01: Weakens On Risk Sentiment (Video)
- The US dollar has found itself somewhat positive during the early hours here on Tuesday as we continue to dance around a couple of moving averages. Keep in mind that the Canadian dollar is moved by oil most of the time, although this pair does not move as often anymore, as the United States produces 13.5 million barrels a day.
Right now, I think we are looking at a potential move to the 1.40 level, but that doesn't mean it will be a clean move, and quite frankly, knowing this pair as I do, I'd be a bit surprised if it were. I have no interest in shorting. I think we're in the middle of trying to sort out the next range, and I would look at the 1.3750 level as still being somewhat important.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIf we can break above the 1.40 level, then 1.41 gets targeted. This is a very noisy pair, but I think the buyers are definitely in control here, and it is worth noting that the US dollar has been bid against the Euro, the Pound, and multiple other currencies as well. I remain bullish. I don't know that this one's going to be a huge mover, but that's the direction I'm looking.Ready to trade our Forex USD/CAD predictions? Here are the best Canadian online brokers to start trading with.
