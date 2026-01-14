403
EUR/USD Forex Signal 13/01: Bearish Outlook (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1600. Add a stop-loss at 1.1735. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1735. Add a stop-loss at 1.1600.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will deliver its ruling on Donald Trump's tariffs this week. If the court rules against the levies, the administration will have more legal ways to impose those tariffs on most countries.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe EUR/USD exchange rate has been in a strong downward trend in the past few weeks, moving from a high of 1.1805 on December 22nd to the current 1.1672.It has moved below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Also, the pair has formed a head-and-shoulders pattern, a common bearish reversal chart pattern.The Supertrend indicator has turned red for the first time since October last year. Therefore, the pair will likely resume falling as sellers target the key support level at 1.1600.Ready to trade our daily Forex signal? Check out the best forex brokers in Europe worth using.
