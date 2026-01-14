USD/CHF Forecast Today 13/01: Drops In Safety Bid (Video)
The Swiss National Bank continues to work against the idea of a strengthening Swiss Franc. I think that's the big story here. If we do break out to the upside, I'm paying special attention to the 200-day EMA because breaking that means we broke out of the consolidation area and it is now in hindsight what would be accumulation, which is pretty much what I think it is right now anyway.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewI am long of this pair. I am long of this pair multiple times, and I will probably add to this position somewhere in this neighborhood. I have no interest in shorting; the Swiss National Bank has made it clear they do not appreciate the strengthening currency.Ready to trade our daily forex forecast? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
