NZD/USD Forecast 13/01: Jumps As USD Weakens (Video)
- That being said, I'm looking at this as a potential shorting opportunity. I will be very interested in selling the New Zealand dollar if we get anywhere near the 0.58 level. The 200-day EMA sits above there, and I think that could offer a bit of a barrier also.
Furthermore, eventually the US dollar will pick up. It certainly looks like it's trying to again against multiple currencies. The New Zealand dollar is a bit of an exception in that sense as it is at the top of its range for the day as I record this as opposed to many others that had shrunk a bit. We'll just have to see, but if I see any signs of exhaustion at 0.58, I'm very interested in being short.
