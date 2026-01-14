403
Honeywell Stock Signal 13/01: Fan The Breakout? (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Long Trade IdeaEnter your long position between $205.22 (an intermediate horizontal support level) and $209.61 (an intermediate horizontal resistance level).Market Index AnalysisDecreasing bullish trading volumes in the broad US equity market despite rising prices signals potential exhaustion. For conglomerate stocks like Honeywell, this mixed technical backdrop is actually favorable: during periods of broad market uncertainty, large-cap industrials with diversified revenue streams and exposure to infrastructure, energy, and automation typically demonstrate resilience. The current macro environment-characterized by energy security concerns, industrial automation demand, and government infrastructure spending-creates a supportive fundamental backdrop that can offset near-term technical volatility.
- Honeywell International (HON) is a member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, NASDAQ-100, S&P 100, and S&P 500. All four indices remain near all-time highs, but underlying bearish catalysts continue to accumulate. The Bull Bear Power Indicator for the S&P 500 Index is bullish with a negative divergence, hinting at a potential short-term reversal.
- HON Entry Level: Between $205.22 and $209.61 HON Take Profit: Between $234.79 and $241.83 HON Stop Loss: Between $193.35 and $197.60 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.49
