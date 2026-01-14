EUR/USD Analysis Today 13/01: Attempts Recovery (Chart)
- Overall Trend: Still Bearish. Support Levels for EUR/USD Today: 1.1635 – 1.1580 – 1.1500 Resistance Levels for EUR/USD Today: 1.1720 – 1.1800 – 1.1880
- Buy EUR/USD from the support level of 1.1590 with a target of 1.1820 and a stop-loss at 1.1500. Sell EUR/USD from the resistance level of 1.1770 with a target of 1.1500 and a stop-loss at 1.1840.
However, the Stochastic oscillator is rising from the middle of its range, which could give buyers enough momentum to push for a near-term bounce. The indicator has room to rise before reaching overbought territory, meaning the correction could continue until then. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is moving sideways, reflecting bearish exhaustion and a chance of consolidation. However, a rise could attract more buyers in anticipation of a subsequent decline to Fibonacci levels.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTrading Tips:The EUR/USD pair can be affected by released economic data and statements from central bank officials, especially any changes in monetary policy expectations that could impact the strength of the US dollar. Be cautious before entering trades on this currency pair.The future of Federal Reserve policies and their impact on EUR/USD tradingBased on performance across top trading platforms, the EUR/USD exchange rate may see a significant improvement this week. It appears that the legal actions taken by the Trump White House against the Federal Reserve have halted the intense sell-off of the euro against the US dollar.According to currency market activity, the EUR/USD pair had fallen to a low of 1.1618 after 11 consecutive days of decline, but at the start of the trading week, it saw a notable rise of 0.50% to 1.1698, thanks to Trump's recent actions.After failing to heed Trump's demands for more aggressive US interest rate cuts, the Federal Reserve is now facing a lawsuit from the US Department of Justice regarding the costs of renovating its headquarters in Washington. The Justice Department has also threatened Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell with criminal charges in this case. Legal documents were filed on Friday, but these developments only came to light over the weekend.The overall decline in the US dollar reflects financial markets' concerns about the future independence of the Federal Reserve. The White House's efforts to exert control over the Fed will have long-term implications for US monetary policy, as well as for the stability of the US financial market and economic growth.Of course, the short-term implications for the US central bank's policy, and consequently for the dollar, are unclear, as it is difficult to predict how the Fed's upcoming monetary policy decisions will be affected. If they are, the dollar could recover and push the euro/dollar exchange rate lower again.However, we believe these events serve as a reminder that markets will not tolerate political agendas manipulating US institutions, and this could put further downward pressure on the dollar due to the risks involved. Given the recent volatility in the dollar's upward trend, we expect the EUR/USD exchange rate to rise to 1.1750 this week, with a difficult break above the psychological resistance level of 1.1800.On the economic front, watch for the US inflation data release today, Tuesday, at 3:30 PM Cairo time, to monitor for any potential volatility. A higher-than-expected interest rate hike could remind financial markets that the Federal Reserve cannot cut interest rates while inflation remains resistant to decline. However, a reading in or below the target range would reinforce our positive outlook for next week.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis? We've made a list of the best online forex trading platform worth trading with.
