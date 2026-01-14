Bitcoin Cash Wave Analysis 12 January 2026

MENAFN - FxPro) Bitcoin Cash: ⬇️ Sell

– Bitcoin Cash reversed from resistance area

– Likely to fall to support level 590.00

Bitcoin Cash cryptocurrency recently reversed from the resistance area between the long-term resistance level 650.00 (which stopped the sharp uptrend in September) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from this resistance area is currently forming the daily Evening Star.

Given the strength of the resistance level 650.00, Bitcoin Cash cryptocurrency can be expected to fall to the next support level 590.00 (which reversed the price at the end of December).