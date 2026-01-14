Ministry Of Awqaf Publishes 'Hashiyat Al-Rammassi' In 10 Volumes For First Time

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its ongoing efforts to revive and preserve Islamic heritage, the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Department of Islamic Affairs, has issued a critical scholarly edition of the book“Hashiyat Al-Rammassi 'ala Sharh Al-Tata'i 'ala Mukhtasar Khalil” for the first time.

The publication reflects the Ministry's commitment to enriching the Islamic library with authoritative and valuable classical works, and to making rare scholarly texts accessible to researchers and students of Islamic sciences.

The book was authored by the eminent scholar Muhammad Al-Mustafa bin Abdullah Al-Rammassi Al-Jaza'iri and is considered one of the most significant references in Maliki jurisprudence.

The work has been meticulously edited and verified by Dr. Murad Ashhili and published in ten volumes, with funding provided by the Waqf Fund for Scientific and Cultural Development, affiliated with the General Directorate of Awqaf.

This support aims to promote the dissemination of Islamic knowledge and serve its students. The publication addresses Maliki fiqh through one of its most authoritative foundational texts, Mukhtasar Khalil, which has long received extensive attention from scholars of the Maliki school, resulting in numerous commentaries, marginal notes, and didactic poems.

Although the book is formally a marginal commentary on Al-Tata'i's renowned explanation“Jawahir Al-Durar,” the author went beyond that scope by examining and discussing the views of Al-Tata'i and other commentators, as well as engaging with the opinions of leading Maliki jurists and authors of key legal compendiums.

This critically edited edition is distinguished by rigorous academic work, including detailed footnotes, additions, and scholarly commentary. The text was collated against five valuable manuscript copies selected from approximately thirty manuscripts reviewed by the editor. It also includes comprehensive technical indexes that facilitate use by researchers and students.