Japan Hails Qatar's Mediation Role, Seeks Deeper Strategic Ties

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Arsalan Altaf | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Japan has reaffirmed the strength of its strategic partnership with Qatar and expressed strong appreciation for Doha's growing role as a key international mediator, as senior officials from both countries convened in Doha for the Third Qatar–Japan Strategic Dialogue.

The dialogue, co-chaired yesterday by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Toshimitsu Motegi, marked another milestone in the steadily expanding bilateral relationship between the two nations.

Speaking to journalists following the talks, Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Press Secretary and Director-General for Press and Public Diplomacy, Kitamura Toshihiro, said the visit underscored Japan's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Qatar across diplomacy, energy, security, and advanced technologies.

“This was the third round of the Strategic Dialogue between the two countries, and they initiated this Strategic Dialogue in 2021,” Kitamura said, noting that Foreign Minister Motegi had previously met Sheikh Mohammed four years ago when the framework was launched.

Kitamura explained that the Doha visit was particularly significant as it marked Motegi's first bilateral foreign visit since reassuming office in October 2025 under Japan's new administration led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the country's first female prime minister.

After visiting Israel and Palestine earlier in the week, Motegi decided to travel to Doha in recognition of Qatar's diplomatic influence.“We are very aware of the fact that Qatar is playing a very important role in mediation in several international situations,” Kitamura said.“And we highly appreciate the active role of the Qatari government in promoting such mediation.”



Prime Minister, Japanese Foreign Minister co-chair third strategic dialogue between Qatar, Japan

Minister launches 'State of the Environment Report for Qatar 2025'

Qatar Museums and GU-Q launch Lusail Museum Conversations series VIDEO: Katara Kahraman exhibition draws global exhibitors, strengthens regional standing

Read Also

During their meeting yesterday, Motegi briefed the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs on the outcomes of his Israel and Palestine visits and exchanged views on regional developments and ways to deepen bilateral cooperation. Kitamura said discussions covered“a variety of areas between the two countries, starting from the economy and politics and even security.”

Japan also used the occasion to reaffirm its support for peace efforts in the Middle East and its appreciation of Qatar's engagement in Gaza and the Palestinian territories.“Once again, we highly appreciate the role played by the Qatari government, because you have strong relationships,” Kitamura said, adding that Qatar's unique channels were essential for any comprehensive peace effort.

Energy cooperation featured prominently in the talks, reflecting decades of close partnership. Kitamura noted that Japanese companies were among the first to participate in Qatar's liquefied natural gas (LNG) development and that Japan signed its first LNG import contract with Qatar decades ago.“Based on that long-standing friendship and history, the Japanese government and Japanese companies are now ready to promote cooperation in this field,” he said. He stressed that LNG would continue to play an important role in balancing economic growth with climate goals.“We believe that we need to reconcile the green transformation and economic development,” Kitamura said, adding that LNG remains“a more prosperous energy resource” as Japan works with ASEAN countries to reduce emissions while supporting growth.

Beyond energy, the two sides discussed expanding mutual investments. Kitamura welcomed Qatar's recent decision to establish a $2.5bn joint investment fund between the Qatar Investment Authority and a Japanese company.“We welcome such an initiative taken by Qatar,” he said, describing it as a step toward deeper reciprocal investment.

Security cooperation has also gained momentum since the launch of the Strategic Dialogue. Kitamura highlighted progress in defence exchanges, including meetings between defence authorities and visits by Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force vessels to Qatar.“We welcome such progress of the cooperation in the field of security as well,” he said.

Kitamura identified advanced technologies as a promising new pillar of cooperation aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030.“Qatar government is putting the focus on promoting advanced technology, including AI,” he said.“And that is the same for Japan... AI is one of the common areas between two countries.”