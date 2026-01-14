Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Renowned Singer Madhu Mathur And Dr. Prabhakar Shetty Visit Marwah Studios

2026-01-14 02:06:28
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: Marwah Studios was honoured to welcome renowned singer Madhu Mathur and Dr. Prabhakar Shetty from the United States during their special visit to the iconic creative hub.

The distinguished guests were received by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, who expressed great pleasure at hosting two eminent personalities contributing significantly to culture and community welfare abroad.

Dr. Sandeep Marwah said, "We are delighted to host Ms. Madhu Mathur and Dr. Prabhakar Shetty at Marwah Studios. Their presence adds immense value to our commitment toward cultural diplomacy and global creative exchange. Artists and professionals of their stature bring new perspectives and strengthen the bridges between India and the Indian diaspora worldwide. We look forward to many meaningful collaborations in the future."

Madhu Mathur, celebrated for her soulful musical journey across continents, and Dr. Prabhakar Shetty, known for his dedicated service and community leadership in the USA, interacted with the faculty and students, sharing their experiences and inspiring the creative community at the studios.

Their visit marks another milestone in Marwah Studios' continuous efforts to engage with global achievers and foster international cultural partnerships.

