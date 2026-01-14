Azerbaijan Railways Dismisses Impact Of Events In Iran On Rail Traffic
The company affirmed that cargo transportation to Iran via the North-South corridor continues without disruption.
In the previous year, 665,000 tons of cargo were transported along this route, while over 13,000 TEU of containerized cargo were processed at the Astara Terminal-representing a 65% increase compared to 2024.
The protests, which began in late December, were predominantly triggered by a sharp depreciation of the national currency, escalating inflation, and a range of other economic challenges.
