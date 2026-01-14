WUF13 Volunteer Programme To Interview Nearly 10,000 Applicants (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The interview stage of the Volunteer Programme has now officially commenced as part of preparations for the 13session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

Out of a total of 16,000 applicants, around 10,000 candidates who successfully passed the initial screening are expected to be invited for interview. It is also worth noting that approximately 1,500 applications were submitted by foreign nationals.

This stage represents a crucial step in building a professional, committed and highly motivated volunteer team for WUF13. It is designed to evaluate candidates' skills and knowledge, communication abilities, teamwork readiness, and overall motivation. Interviews will be conducted in phases, with the selection process guided by principles of transparency, impartiality and merit.

Candidates who successfully complete the interview stage will be invited to participate in the training programme. Running from January to April 2026, the programme is structured around three core strands: general orientation, role allocation and venue-based preparation. The training is designed to ensure volunteers are fully prepared to perform their duties effectively and professionally throughout the Forum. A total of 2,500 volunteers who successfully complete the training programme will be deployed across various areas of the Forum.

WUF13 volunteers will be engaged in a range of key functions during the Forum, including welcoming and registering participants, supporting information services, assisting with organisational tasks at sessions and exhibition venues, coordinating cultural programmes, and contributing to other priority workstreams.

The Volunteer Programme is expected to make a significant contribution to the development of young people's skills and knowledge, offering valuable international experience and broadening opportunities for cooperation in a multicultural environment.

The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) will take place at the Baku Olympic Stadium from 17 to 22 May this year.

WUF13 is an international platform, accessible to everyone and free to attend. Registration for the Forum has been open since September last year via the official website of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).