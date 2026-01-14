Massive Drone Attack On Kryvyi Rih Leaves Over 45,000 Subscribers Without Power
“Emergency power cuts have affected more than 45,000 subscribers and left more than 700 homes without heating from several boiler rooms. Small boiler rooms have already switched to generators, but I would like to remind you that 6-kilovolt generators do not exist for boiler rooms,” the publication notes.
According to his information, the pumping stations of the municipal water utility have switched to generators, water is being maintained in the system, but the pressure will be lower.Read also: Enemy launches massive UAV attack on Kryvyi Rih, damaging infrastructure facilities
As for electric transport, the high-speed tram will not be operating in the morning.
The emergency response headquarters is already working, the post adds.
As reported by Ukrinform, Kryvyi Rih was massively attacked by enemy“Shahed” drones, with infrastructure facilities being hit.
Illustrative photo: Maria Kovalchuk
