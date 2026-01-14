Train Shipments Between Azerbaijan And Iran Unaffected By Ongoing Clashes In Iran
The ongoing unrest in Iran has not impacted rail freight transport between Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic, Azernews reports, according to a statement from Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) in response to a Trend inquiry.
ADY confirmed that cargo shipments along the North-South Corridor towards Iran are continuing as usual.
"Last year, 665,000 tons of cargo were transported via the North-South Corridor. At the Astara Terminal, over 13,000 TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit) containers were handled, marking an increase of approximately 65% compared to the same period in 2024," the company added.
It is worth noting that since December 28, 2025, protests have erupted in Iran following a sharp depreciation of the national currency. The wave of protests has now been ongoing for over two weeks, gripping the country.
