Train Shipments Between Azerbaijan And Iran Unaffected By Ongoing Clashes In Iran

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The ongoing unrest in Iran has not impacted rail freight transport between Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic, Azernews reports, according to a statement from Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) in response to a Trend inquiry.

ADY confirmed that cargo shipments along the North-South Corridor towards Iran are continuing as usual.

"Last year, 665,000 tons of cargo were transported via the North-South Corridor. At the Astara Terminal, over 13,000 TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit) containers were handled, marking an increase of approximately 65% compared to the same period in 2024," the company added.

It is worth noting that since December 28, 2025, protests have erupted in Iran following a sharp depreciation of the national currency. The wave of protests has now been ongoing for over two weeks, gripping the country.