Luke McNamara is a Professor in the Faculty of Law and Justice, UNSW, and a member of the Centre for Criminology, Law and Justice. His primary research fields are criminal law and criminal justice, and human rights law. His research focuses on the deployment of criminalisation as a public policy tool. Current projects include studies of sexual offence trials and the history of criminal law-making directed at safety from violence.

Experience
  • 2016–present Professor, Faculty of Law and Justice, UNSW
  • 2018–2022 Co-Director, Centre for Crime, Law and Justice, UNSW
Education
  • 2000 University of Wollongong, PhD

