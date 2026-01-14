MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) TempraMed Receives Positive Response on Payor Reimbursement Model Driving Significant Return on Investment for Medical Payor Coverage Validation is expected to accelerate TempraMed's path to payor reimbursement for product portfolio

ROI model validated for savings and metrics by Validation Institute, a leading authority in healthcare value and economic credibility

Confirms that payors covering VIVI CapTM can achieve meaningful cost savings and return on investment

Supports TempraMed's planned payor pilot programs aimed at confirming savings and securing reimbursement coverage Establishes a scalable, reimbursement-driven growth pathway with significant upside potential for investors

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) (" TempraMed " or the " Company "), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed is pleased to announce that it has received independent validation of its payor return-on-investment (ROI) model from the Validation Institute, a leading authority in healthcare economic credibility in the United States. The Validation Institute provided a positive response on the Company's payor reimbursement strategy, which is a significant step toward receiving coverage for its product portfolio.

The validated model demonstrates that use of VIVI CapTM and VIVI EpiTM by patients prescribed temperature-sensitive injectable medications-such as insulin, GLP-1 therapies, biologics, and epinephrine-can generate significant net cost savings for healthcare payors. These savings are driven by reduced medication waste, fewer adverse clinical events, improved adherence, and lower anxiety-related healthcare utilization.

Validation Institute reviewed TempraMed's savings methodology, assumptions, and calculations and confirmed that the model meets or exceeds industry standards for healthcare economic analysis. The validation is effective through January 2027 and includes a formal credibility guarantee for the savings methodology.

Building on this independent validation, TempraMed is now advancing discussions with U.S. healthcare payors that Validation Institute will introduce through its established purchaser network. The objective of these discussions is to initiate pilot programs for covered patient populations, enabling payors to confirm real-world savings outcomes and accelerate decisions around coverage and reimbursement for VIVI CapTM and VIVI EpiTM.

These pilots are expected to serve as a catalyst for broader adoption across national and regional health plans, employer-sponsored plans, and value-based integrated care organizations.

"This validation represents a major inflection point for TempraMed and is a meaningful step in the right direction in our reimbursement strategy to begin receiving payor coverage from major U.S. payors, and others for our products," said Ron Nagar, CEO of TempraMed. "For the first time, we have independent, third-party confirmation that VIVI Cap is not only meaningful for patients-but also economically compelling for payors. This fundamentally changes the scale of the opportunity in front of us."

"Our discussions with payors are now grounded in validated economics, not assumptions," Nagar continued. "When a low-cost, reusable device can prevent medication degradation, reduce emergency events, and deliver rapid payback within months, reimbursement becomes a logical next step. Successful pilot programs can unlock recurring, high-volume demand and position TempraMed as a standard-of-care solution across multiple chronic disease categories."

Daniel Salomon, TempraMed's General Manager in the USA, added, "These pilot programs are a pathway to demonstrate real-world reductions in drug waste, avoidable medical events, and total cost of care across high-cost injectable categories such as insulin, GLP-1s, biologics, and emergency therapies. In addition, we believe success of this front will also strengthen our partnerships with pharmaceutical manufacturers focused on patient support, adherence, and lifecycle value."

Al Lewis, Founder and Validator-In-Chief of Validation Institute, commented: "Healthcare buyers are increasingly demanding proof, not promises. TempraMed's VIVI Cap ROI model meets our standards for credible, transparent savings analysis. The economics demonstrate that payors covering this device can achieve rapid return on investment while improving outcomes for patients using temperature-sensitive medications."

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, and a smart technology platform on the horizon, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.

About Validation Institute

Validation Institute is a professional community dedicated to advancing higher-value health care-achieving better health outcomes at lower cost. The organization connects, educates, and certifies health care purchasers, and independently validates providers and solutions that deliver superior, measurable results.

Founded in 2014, Validation Institute's mission has been to bring greater transparency and credibility to health care decision-making. Its validation process is led by a multidisciplinary team of epidemiologists and statisticians who rigorously review each program across three core dimensions: (1) evidence from peer-reviewed literature demonstrating comparable outcomes from similar interventions; (2) the reliability and integrity of the underlying data sources; and (3) the methodological rigor used to calculate outcomes and savings.

Programs must meet all three criteria to earn validation. As part of its commitment to accountability, Validation Institute provides a $100,000 ERISA/Credibility Guarantee, affirming that the validated methodology exceeds therapy management industry standards for savings and performance metrics calculations.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements or information". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include statements made regarding information about future plans, expectations and objectives of the Company overall.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the availability of future financing and/or credit, developments and changes in laws and regulations, consumer sentiment towards the Company's products, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, competition, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions, the impact of technology and social changes on the products and industry.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







