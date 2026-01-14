Senator Cynthia Lummis Calls For Swift Action On Crypto Market Structure Bill

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) US Senator Cynthia Lummis from Wyoming has stepped up her push for Congress to approve a key bill on crypto market rules. She argues that the sector needs clear guidelines right away to protect users and foster growth. This comes as talks drag on into 2026, with recent delays in committee votes.

The bill aims to split oversight between the SEC and CFTC for digital assets like Bitcoin. It would define which tokens count as securities and which as commodities. Lummis, a strong backer of crypto, warned that without action, firms might shift operations abroad. She shared this view in a recent statement, noting the bill is close to bipartisan agreement but needs a final push.

What the Bill Includes

The proposed law builds on earlier efforts like the CLARITY Act from the Senate Banking Committee. It sets rules for stablecoins, banning rewards for just holding them but allowing earnings from activities. This setup seeks to curb risks while supporting innovation.

A draft from December 2025, led by Lummis and others, also protects blockchain developers from strict money transmitter labels if they don't control user funds.

Why Regulatory Clarity Matters Now

Without clear laws, crypto firms face mixed signals from regulators. This has led to lawsuits and uncertainty, slowing US adoption. Lummis points out that places like Europe and Asia have moved ahead with their own frameworks, drawing away talent and capital.

For instance, a delay in the Senate Agriculture Committee's markup, as reported by Politico on January 12, 2026, stems from ongoing bipartisan talks. If passed, the bill could boost investor confidence and lift Bitcoin's market value, which has hovered around recent highs amid policy hopes.

LIVE: US House Votes on Cryptocurrency Bill, Cuts to Public Media & Foreign Aid | Mike Johnson |N18G. Source CNBC

Industry Response and Next Steps

Crypto groups have ramped up lobbying in the Senate. They see the bill as a win for safety and competition. Lummis hopes for a vote soon, possibly by late January 2026. She told reporters the text is ready and urged no more holdups.

This push aligns with broader goals under the new administration to make the US a crypto hub. Yet, some Democrats seek stronger consumer protections before signing off.

Potential Effects on Bitcoin and Crypto Markets

Passage could stabilize prices by reducing legal risks. Bitcoin, for one, might see more institutional buys if rules clarify tax and trading. But delays could spark short-term dips, as seen in past policy stalls.