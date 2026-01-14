Sankranti Celebrations Kick-Off In Telugu States With 'Bhogi'

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Jan 14 (IANS) Highlighting the rich Telugu culture, Sankranti celebrations began across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Wednesday with 'bhogi' amid usual pomp and gaiety

Villages and towns in both the Telugu states came alive with traditional celebrations to mark the harvest festival

Three-day celebrations kicked off with 'bhogi', burning of old and unwanted items such as old clothes, mats and broomsticks in the belief that new things usher into their lives.

People in villages and towns began the day with bhogi and prayers. Women were seen playing and dancing around the bonfire.

Sankranti or Makar Sankranti is the biggest festival in Andhra Pradesh. The festival marks the end of the winter harvest season of rabi crops and the beginning of the next sowing season, kharif.

Ministers, MPs, state legislators and leaders of all political parties participated in bhogi in various parts of the two states.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V. Anitha participated in the 'bhogi' festival at her house in Anakapalli. Accompanied by her family members, she performed 'gau puja' (cow worship). Cultural programmes were organised on the occasion. She played 'dappu', adding to the enthusiasm among participants.

At Visakhapatnam beach, 1.01 lakh dungcakes of 'desi' cows were burnt in the bhogi fire.

Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi, along with locals and tourists, participated in the celebrations

Amaravati Utsav Samithi organised bhogi with dung cakes in Vijayawada. According to the organisers, burning dung cakes is good for the environment and health.

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu celebrated 'bhogi' along with family members at Nellore.

Venkaiah Naidu greeted people and hoped that the festival would bring happiness and prosperity to them.

"The 'Bhogi' bonfires lit with joy and enthusiasm by young and old alike convey the message to let go of negative thoughts and move forward with a positive outlook," he said.

'Bhogi' was also organised in front of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's house in his native village Naravaripalle in Tirupati district.

Chief Minister Naidu's brother-in-law, Nandamuri Ramakrishna, MP M. Bharat and other family members participated in the celebrations.

The Chief Minister, along with his family members, is in the village to participate in Sankranti celebrations.

A festive atmosphere prevailed in residential colonies in Hyderabad and the outskirts, besides Vijayawada, Guntur, Visakhapatnam and other towns and villages in both the states.

Lakhs of people who live in Hyderabad headed to their homes in various districts of both the Telugu states.

State Road Transport Corporations of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh operated special buses, and the Railways operated special trains to carry people to their destinations from Hyderabad.