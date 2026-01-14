CM Vijayan Inaugurates Cultural Festival For Students In Thrissur As Union Minister Suresh Gopi Joins

MENAFN - IANS) Thrissur, Jan 14 (IANS) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday inaugurated the 64th Kerala School Kalolsavam in Thrissur, setting in motion what is widely regarded as one of the largest cultural festivals for school students in the country.

The five-day event, being held in the state's cultural capital, brings together over 14,000 students competing in nearly 250 art forms across 25 venues. Inaugurating the festival at the main venue 'Sooryakanthi' at Thekkinkad Maidan, CM Vijayan traced the evolution of the Kalolsavam since its inception in 1956.

“Starting from a participation of a mere 200 students when it began, today we see over 14,000 students participating. That is the distance we have come. Today, this has become an iconic event that touches all segments of our society,” the Chief Minister said.

The inaugural ceremony witnessed an unscripted political moment when Thrissur MP and Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi arrived at the venue while CM Vijayan was delivering his address.

The minister's entry drew the loudest cheer of the evening from the audience, briefly shifting attention from the stage to the gallery.

The reaction underlined Gopi's strong local following in Thrissur, which he won for the BJP in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

The State School Kalolsavam will continue until January 18, with competitions held across 25 venues named after flowers.

The naming of stages had, however, sparked a controversy ahead of the event.

The initial exclusion of the name 'Thamara' (lotus) led to protests by BJP-affiliated organisations, including the Yuva Morcha, which alleged political discrimination.

Following the backlash, organisers renamed one of the venues as 'Thamara'.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty said the stage earlier named 'Dallia' was renamed to avoid unnecessary disputes.

The move was welcomed by the BJP, which said the issue stood resolved.

Despite the brief controversy, elaborate arrangements have been made for accommodation, transport and security, with the focus firmly on celebrating Kerala's rich artistic traditions through its young talent.