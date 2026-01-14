An Open Letter To The Health Minister, Sakina Itoo

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) I am writing after spending the past three years observing government hospitals while caring for my father, who is battling a serious illness. My experience has allowed me to see hospital operations up close, understand patient challenges, and witness the dedication of doctors, nurses, and staff.

Doctors work tirelessly, often around the clock, and nurses display skill and care while attending to patients. Staff members, including sweepers and security personnel, play a vital role in keeping hospitals functioning smoothly. Their efforts deserve recognition and appreciation.

Hospitals face immense pressure, and certain situations sometimes affect the quality of care. Security staff manage crowds, doctors handle anxious attendants, and nurses take longer to respond during busy periods. These moments are understandable under stress, but some challenges require quick fix.

The emergency section often feels overwhelmed. Many attendants crowd a single patient, which slows treatment and increases stress. SKIMS Soura has X-ray, USG, and ECG facilities near the emergency area, which helps, but these spaces become crowded when patients and attendants increase. Clear rules limiting attendants per patient, with consequences for violations, could reduce congestion, improve air circulation, and create a calmer environment for treatment.

Triage also needs improvement. A small room currently accommodates only a few doctors, while dozens of patients arrive daily. Relocating triage to a larger space outside the main building could allow thorough examination before patients enter the emergency area. This would prevent simultaneous crowding inside and enable doctors to focus on each patient more effectively.

The resuscitation section treats critical patients in a cramped room while also being used to wrap deceased patients. This is distressing for patients, attendants, and staff. Relocating deceased patient care or expanding the resuscitation space must happen immediately to maintain a safe and respectful environment.

Long queues add stress for patients and attendants. Hospital-linked apps, online payment systems, and more clerical staff could reduce waiting times significantly. Digitizing payments is especially important, as current systems do not cover all departments. Attendants often wait hours at MRD or pharmacies, which increases fatigue and anxiety.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme has helped thousands of patients, but daily allowances often fall short of treatment costs. For instance, emergency patients receive around 1,000 rupees per day, while medication can cost over 4,000 rupees for critical treatments like lung cancer care. Clear explanations for allocations or increased support could ease financial burdens. The associated pharmacy is nearly a kilometer from the hospital, adding hours of effort for attendants.

Security staff sometimes struggle to distinguish between genuine caregivers and outsiders. Strengthening professionalism, accountability, and training could improve order without affecting patient care.