Airspace Curbs At Delhi Airport For Republic Day
An official on Tuesday said that non-scheduled flights will not be allowed to take off or land at the airport from 8.30 am to 1 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm on January 26.
On January 29, when the Beating the Retreat ceremony takes place, the airspace restrictions will be in force from 3 pm to 7 pm, the official added.
The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is the country's largest airport and handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.
