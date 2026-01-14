Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Airspace Curbs At Delhi Airport For Republic Day

2026-01-14 01:05:41
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Airspace curbs will be in place at the Delhi airport on January 26 and 29 in relation to the Republic Day celebrations.

An official on Tuesday said that non-scheduled flights will not be allowed to take off or land at the airport from 8.30 am to 1 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm on January 26.


On January 29, when the Beating the Retreat ceremony takes place, the airspace restrictions will be in force from 3 pm to 7 pm, the official added.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is the country's largest airport and handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

Kashmir Observer

