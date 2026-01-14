Lbank Exchange Listed MECCA (MEA)
|Category
|Percentage
|Ecosystem Rewards & Operations
|40%
|Private & Public Sales
|20%
|Team & Advisors
|15%
|Marketing & Partnerships
|15%
|Reserve
|5%
|Exchange Liquidity
|3%
|Legal Advisory & Foundation Operations
|2%
Roadmap
2024 - Project Foundation
Project planning, whitepaper development, Solana infrastructure setup, and MEA token design.
2025 - Token Issuance and Platform Development
MEA token issuance, smart contract deployment, development of shopping platform, MECCA Pay payment system, Play to Earn gaming platform, and NFT webtoon marketplace.
2025 Second Half - Platform Launch and Expansion
Official launch of shopping and payment platforms, gaming platform testnet release, partnerships with payment networks and content creators, and service scalability improvements.
2026-2027 - Ecosystem Expansion and Global Growth
Expansion of DApp partnerships, global user acquisition, enhancement of online and offline payment infrastructure, and broader MEA token utility across additional services.
Learn More about MECCA (MEA)
Website:
Twitter:
Telegram:
About LBank
Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.
As the ultimate 100x Gems Hub, LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.
Follow LBank for Updates
Website:
Twitter:
Telegram:
Instagram:
LinkedIn:
For media requests, please contact:
Email: ...
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: LBank
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment