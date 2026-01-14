Lbank Exchange Listed MECCA (MEA)

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-01-14 01:03:58
January 14, 2026 12:53 AM EST | Source: LBank

Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - LBank Exchange is pleased to announce the listing of MECCA (MEA). Trading for the MEA/USDT pair was open at 12:00 UTC on January 08, 2026.



Users are able to access the trading pair

About MECCA (MEA)

MECCA is a Solana based blockchain project designed to build an integrated digital ecosystem connecting shopping, gaming, webtoon content, and payment services through a unified token system. By leveraging the high speed and low cost characteristics of the Solana network, MECCA aims to enable efficient real world usage across multiple consumer oriented platforms.

The MECCA ecosystem is structured around practical use cases rather than a single standalone application. Users can utilize MEA tokens for payments, rewards, and transactions across shopping platforms, Play to Earn gaming environments, NFT based webtoon marketplaces, and on chain payment solutions. Each service operates independently while remaining interoperable through the MEA token.

MECCA focuses on creating a sustainable circular economy where tokens are continuously used and recycled through payments, rewards, and digital asset transactions. The project emphasizes transparency, scalability, and real world applicability, positioning MEA as a connective asset across diverse Web3 consumption scenarios.

Tokenomics

Token Name: MECCA

Token Type: Utility

Total Supply: 4,000,000,000 MEA

Blockchain: Solana

Token Utility

Payment Method

MEA is used as a payment token across MECCA shopping platforms, gaming environments, webtoon content services, and MECCA Pay payment solutions for both online and offline transactions.

Rewards and Incentives

Users can earn MEA tokens through gameplay rewards, shopping incentives, content consumption benefits, and participation across ecosystem platforms.

NFT Transactions

MEA serves as the primary payment asset for NFT transactions within the gaming and webtoon marketplaces, enabling ownership transfers, resale, and creator revenue distribution.

DApp Ecosystem Utility

MEA is utilized across various MECCA DApps for payments, access to services, rewards, and participation in expanding application ecosystems.

Cross Platform Connector

The token functions as a unified settlement and reward medium across shopping, gaming, webtoon, and payment services, ensuring a consistent user experience.

Allocation Breakdown:

Category Percentage
Ecosystem Rewards & Operations 40%
Private & Public Sales 20%
Team & Advisors 15%
Marketing & Partnerships 15%
Reserve 5%
Exchange Liquidity 3%
Legal Advisory & Foundation Operations 2%

Roadmap

2024 - Project Foundation

Project planning, whitepaper development, Solana infrastructure setup, and MEA token design.

2025 - Token Issuance and Platform Development

MEA token issuance, smart contract deployment, development of shopping platform, MECCA Pay payment system, Play to Earn gaming platform, and NFT webtoon marketplace.

2025 Second Half - Platform Launch and Expansion

Official launch of shopping and payment platforms, gaming platform testnet release, partnerships with payment networks and content creators, and service scalability improvements.

2026-2027 - Ecosystem Expansion and Global Growth

Expansion of DApp partnerships, global user acquisition, enhancement of online and offline payment infrastructure, and broader MEA token utility across additional services.

Learn More about MECCA (MEA)

Website:

Twitter:
Telegram:

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

As the ultimate 100x Gems Hub, LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

