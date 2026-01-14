Lbank Exchange Listed MECCA (MEA)

January 14, 2026 12:53 AM EST | Source: LBank

About MECCA (MEA)

MECCA is a Solana based blockchain project designed to build an integrated digital ecosystem connecting shopping, gaming, webtoon content, and payment services through a unified token system. By leveraging the high speed and low cost characteristics of the Solana network, MECCA aims to enable efficient real world usage across multiple consumer oriented platforms.

The MECCA ecosystem is structured around practical use cases rather than a single standalone application. Users can utilize MEA tokens for payments, rewards, and transactions across shopping platforms, Play to Earn gaming environments, NFT based webtoon marketplaces, and on chain payment solutions. Each service operates independently while remaining interoperable through the MEA token.

MECCA focuses on creating a sustainable circular economy where tokens are continuously used and recycled through payments, rewards, and digital asset transactions. The project emphasizes transparency, scalability, and real world applicability, positioning MEA as a connective asset across diverse Web3 consumption scenarios.

Tokenomics

Token Name: MECCA

Token Type: Utility

Total Supply: 4,000,000,000 MEA

Blockchain: Solana

Token Utility

Payment Method

MEA is used as a payment token across MECCA shopping platforms, gaming environments, webtoon content services, and MECCA Pay payment solutions for both online and offline transactions.

Rewards and Incentives

Users can earn MEA tokens through gameplay rewards, shopping incentives, content consumption benefits, and participation across ecosystem platforms.

NFT Transactions

MEA serves as the primary payment asset for NFT transactions within the gaming and webtoon marketplaces, enabling ownership transfers, resale, and creator revenue distribution.

DApp Ecosystem Utility

MEA is utilized across various MECCA DApps for payments, access to services, rewards, and participation in expanding application ecosystems.

Cross Platform Connector

The token functions as a unified settlement and reward medium across shopping, gaming, webtoon, and payment services, ensuring a consistent user experience.

