Lbank Exchange Listed TRDN (Tradon)

January 14, 2026 12:55 AM EST | Source: LBank

Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - LBank Exchange is pleased to announce the listing of TRDN (Tradon). Trading for the TRDN/USDT pair is open already.

TRDN Listing Banner

About Tradon (TRDN)

Tradon is an AI powered trading assistant designed to help individual users navigate crypto markets through personalized and explainable intelligence. Instead of relying on fixed strategies or generic trading signals, Tradon allows users to create and train their own AI agent known as a Tradon, which evolves through interaction, feedback, and usage.

The platform focuses on user level customization and transparency. Each AI agent adapts to its creator's preferences and behavior while providing clear reasoning behind token recommendations, avoiding black box prediction models. Tradon combines AI personalization, transparent logic, and gamified progression to make market participation more accessible and engaging for retail users.

Tradon envisions a future where trading is driven by collaboration between human intuition and adaptive AI agents. By integrating Telegram first user experiences, explainable analytics, and incentive aligned mechanics, the project aims to lower the barrier to intelligent trading while preserving user ownership and control.

Tokenomics

Token Name: TRDN

Token Type: Utility

Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 TRDN

Blockchain: BNB Smart Chain (BEP 20)

Token Utility

AI Agent Creation and Customization

TRDN is used to create Tradon AI agents and apply strategy modules, styles, and functional upgrades.

Agent Evolution and Progression

Users spend TRDN to evolve their Tradon into advanced forms, unlocking enhanced analytical capabilities and competitive features.

Premium Features and Analytics

The token provides access to deeper market reports, advanced data analysis tools, and specialized interaction modes.

Competition and Rewards

TRDN supports participation in PvP competitions, leaderboard challenges, missions, and performance based reward systems.

Staking and Governance

Future updates plan to introduce staking mechanisms and DAO based governance, enabling token holders to participate in ecosystem decision making.

