Lbank Exchange Listed TRDN (Tradon)
|Category
|Percentage
|Community Rewards & Airdrops
|25%
|Ecosystem Growth & Staking
|20%
|Team & Advisors
|15%
|Development & AI Infrastructure
|15%
|Liquidity & Exchange Listings
|10%
|Marketing & Partnerships
|10%
|Reserve Fund
|5%
Roadmap
Phase 1 - Q3 2025
Launch of Tradon MVP via Telegram Mini App, initial AI agent training interface, token generation event, community reward systems, and early ecosystem partnerships.
Phase 2 - Q4 2025
Introduction of PvP agent battles, leaderboard mechanics, customization features, mission systems, staking incentives, and initial CEX and DEX liquidity expansion.
Phase 3 - Q1 2026
Agent evolution paths, optional NFT minting of AI growth history, agent rental marketplace, global tournaments, and mobile application beta.
Phase 4 - Mid to Late 2026
Cross platform AI integrations, multi chain expansion, interoperability with partner protocols, sponsored collaborations, and global ecosystem growth initiatives.
About LBank
Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.
As the ultimate 100x Gems Hub, LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.
