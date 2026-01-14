Azerbaijani Oil Skyrockets In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went up by $3.21, or 4.68%, on January 13 from the previous level, coming in at $71.75 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude grew by $3.19, or 4.8%, to $69.62 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude moved up by $2.64, or 7.5%, to $37.83 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $3.15, or 4.81%, to $68.57 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.