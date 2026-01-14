Funderblu Launches Comprehensive Evaluation Suite Featuring Industry-First Gen Z Plan

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funderblu has announced the launch of its proprietary trading firm, offering traders access to trading capital through a structured, performance-based evaluation process. The firm enters the market aiming to address common operational concerns in the industry, such as evaluation costs, unclear guidelines, and delays in fund disbursement.

The company's model includes a growth framework that scales up to $1 million, guided by defined evaluation criteria and a standardized approach to funding progression. Funderblu's operations prioritize procedural transparency, consistent governance, and streamlined processes to support participant engagement.

A More Accessible Path to Professional Funding

Funderblu's evaluation programs enable traders to progress through capital tiers with clear targets, risk parameters, and scaling requirements. This structure supports systematic growth while promoting discipline and consistency. In addition to the Gen Z plan, Funderblu offers evaluation tracks tailored to various skill levels, ensuring competitive options for traders from all backgrounds.

Introducing the Gen Z Plan: A Market-First Entry Option

A core highlight of the launch is the Gen Z Plan, an industry-first, budget-friendly evaluation option. While designed for younger traders in mind, the program is available to anyone seeking professional funding at a lower entry cost.

The Gen Z Plan addresses a major industry barrier: high upfront evaluation fees. It provides an affordable entry point for developing traders seeking professional experience without significant financial risk. Despite its lower cost, the plan maintains the same transparent rules, payout structure, and evaluation criteria as Funderblu's higher tiers. Other plans continue to offer unique advantages, including advanced scaling and structured evaluation formats, ensuring balanced support for all traders.

Global Access Through MT5

Funderblu operates on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, allowing traders worldwide to participate using a global standard recognized for speed, stability, and advanced analytics. This infrastructure ensures consistency for both new and experienced traders.

24-Hour Payouts and Operational Transparency

To reinforce trust and reliability, all approved payouts are processed within 24 hours. Funderblu maintains standardized rules with no hidden conditions. There are no undisclosed restrictions on trading styles or unexpected changes to drawdown calculations. Traders are able to complete evaluations at their own pace, allowing for greater flexibility in managing their strategies.

Key Components of the Funderblu Ecosystem:



Scalable Funding up to $1,000,000: A performance-driven progression framework.

Gen Z Plan: A low-barrier, transparent evaluation tier specifically for skill validation.

Multiple Evaluation Tracks: Pathways with distinct benefits for different trading approaches.

24-Hour Payout Processing: Fast processing to reinforce trust and liquidity access.

MT5 Trading Infrastructure: A globally recognized platform for professional trading.

Flexible Evaluation Conditions: No strict time limits or hidden clauses. Transparent Governance: Clear, consistent rules supporting long-term sustainability.



Leadership Commentary

"Funderblu was launched with a simple mission: to remove unnecessary barriers in the prop trading industry," said Kaifi Gaur, Founder of Funderblu. "Many talented traders struggle with high evaluation costs or confusing conditions. Our goal is to create a transparent, accessible pathway where performance, not capital, determines opportunity."

About Funderblu

Funderblu is a proprietary trading firm providing traders worldwide with structured access to capital through transparent, performance-based evaluations. The company offers scalable funding, fast payouts, and a globally accessible MT5 trading platform. Funderblu's programs support both new and experienced traders seeking a professional environment and institutional-level capital.

For more information, users can visit .

Contact

FunderBlu

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at