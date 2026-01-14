403
Jason Garrido Expands Valley Vehicle Services With Acquisition Of Former Pep Boys Location
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Jason Garrido, Phoenix-based entrepreneur and owner of a leading Valley towing and vehicle-services company, announced the acquisition of a former Pep Boys building that will be converted into a centrally located, full-service auto repair shop serving residents of client apartment communities across the Phoenix metropolitan area.
The newly acquired facility will provide wholesale-rate vehicle repairs and maintenance, offering residents significantly lower pricing than traditional retail auto repair shops. The expansion is designed to support residents of properties already serviced by Garrido's towing operations by providing affordable access to essential vehicle repairs.
“This is a natural progression of what we already do,” said Jason Garrido.“We help property managers manage parking and compliance, and now we're helping residents keep their vehicles operational and affordable to maintain.”
The mechanic shop is centrally located to serve multiple areas of the Valley, improving accessibility for residents and reducing downtime for vehicles requiring service. The integration of repair services is intended to reduce abandoned vehicles, long-term parking issues, and repeat towing events within multifamily communities.
This acquisition represents the first phase of a larger expansion strategy. According to Garrido, the next step includes acquiring car wash locations throughout the Valley, allowing residents of client communities to receive discounted car wash services as part of a growing, vertically integrated vehicle-services platform.
“Our long-term goal is to bring essential vehicle services under one umbrella-towing, repairs, and routine vehicle care-while keeping costs low for residents and operations simple for property managers,” Garrido added.
Additional acquisitions are currently under review as Jason Garrido continues to expand this resident-focused vehicle services model across the Phoenix area.
About Jason Garrido
Jason Garrido is a Phoenix-based business owner operating automotive and property-service companies serving multifamily, commercial, and residential clients throughout the Valley. His companies focus on efficient operations, resident affordability, and integrated service solutions.
