Hotinhollywoodtv Launches New Segment: Guess Who Stopped By The Studio

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Hot In Hollywood TV is turning up the star power with the debut of its newest segment, Guess Who Stopped by The Studio, an exclusive sit-down series spotlighting candid and honest interviews with some of today's hottest celebrities.

Kicking off the segment is a warm memorable in-studio conversation between host Tyrone Jackson, and acclaimed actor Billy Zane, best known for his role in the Academy Award–winning film Titanic. The two dive deep into Zane's decades-long career, his rise to fame, and the projects that cemented his place in Hollywood history.

“It was absolutely amazing interviewing Billy Zane and discussing his 30-year career in the movie business” says Jackson. During the conversation, Zane reflects on working with directors like Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future) and Bill Fishman (Waltzing with Brando). The discussion offers rare insight into longevity in Hollywood, creative evolution, service, grace and gratitude.

Hot In Hollywood TV is a new streaming service that keeps fans connected to today's stars and what's going on in the TV and motion picture business. And Guess Who Stopped by the Studio is more than a segment - it's an inside look at your favorite Hollywood stars and the stories that shaped them.

Right now, anyone with an internet connection can starts a free subscription at HotInHollywoodTV. No ads and no fees. Catch the premiere now, exclusively on HotInHollywoodTV - where light is shed on culture, conversation, and stars reveal who they really are.