Bruce Soscia Appointed Judge For 2026 The Palm Beaches Student Showcase Of Films
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Palm Beach County, FL, January 13, 2026: Acclaimed film and television actor Bruce Soscia has been appointed as a Judge for the 2026 The Palm Beaches Student Showcase of Films (SSOF), Florida's largest student film competition and award show, presented by the Palm Beach County Film & Television Commission and set for this May.
The appointment recognizes Soscia's extensive professional experience as well as his growing influence as a cultural leader committed to mentorship, creative excellence, and community impact.
Soscia is widely known for his intense, character-driven performances in film and television, including his work opposite Liam Neeson in the feature film Absolution, a gritty and introspective crime drama centered on themes of redemption and moral reckoning.
Additional screen credits include roles alongside Rob Lowe in the Netflix global hit Dog Gone and Adrien Brody in the critically noted crime thriller Clean.
On television, Soscia appears as a series regular portraying Mario Luto, a street-wise mob enforcer, in the 1980s New York City period drama Gravesend, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
As a judge for this year's Student Showcase, Soscia will evaluate submissions across multiple disciplines, including acting, directing, and storytelling. The SSOF program has awarded more than $4.5 million in scholarships over its three-decade history.
Beyond his work on screen, Soscia is increasingly recognized for leveraging his growing audience platform to promote messages of love, goodwill, and service. He recently launched The Fiixx Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in Palm Beach County, Southeast Florida.
"We are incredibly honored to welcome Bruce as one of our esteemed judges for this year's showcase," said Michelle Hillery, Film Commissioner for the Palm Beach County Film & Television Commission. "His experience will help guide the next generation of filmmakers and reinforce what's possible within the industry."
The Palm Beaches Student Showcase of Films judging will take place on FilmFreeway with the awards ceremony scheduled for May 1st, 2026 at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre.
