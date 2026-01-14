Acute On Chronic Liver Failure Market Size In The 7MM Is Expected To Grow At A Significant CAGR By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight

DelveInsight's " Acute on Chronic Liver Failure Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Acute on Chronic Liver Failure, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acute on Chronic Liver Failure market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

In December 2025, Beijing Continent Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. conducted a study was randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled. The study was divided into a screening period (14 days), treatment period (28 days), and follow-up period (90 days).

In December 2025, Hexaell Biotech Co. Ltd announced a phase 1/2 clinical study conducted in China to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of hiHep cell-based bio-artificial liver support system (HepaCure) plus DPMAS versus DPMAS alone in Chinese subjects with acute-on-chronic liver failure.

According to DelveInsight's epidemiology model, there were approximately 61,543 total cases of ACLF in the 7MM in 2023. These cases are expected to increase during the forecast period (2024-2034), due to the increasing prevalence of chronic liver diseases.

In 2023, the US accounted for approximately 13,175 total cases of ACLF which is expected to increase by 2034.

Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for approximately 16,896 total cases of ACLF in 2023, followed by the UK with nearly 12,321 cases. On the other hand, Italy accounted for the least with approximately 1,728 cases.

Japan accounted for approximately 3,654 total cases of ACLF in 2023 which is expected to change by 2034.

Among the total cases of ACLF by grade, there were approximately 6,379 cases for Grade 1, 5,039 cases for Grade 2, and nearly 1,757 cases for Grade 3 in the US in 2023.

In 2023, among the organ failures associated with ACLF in EU4 and the UK, there were approximately 20,875 cases of liver failure, 17,542 cases of kidney failure, 10,164 cases of cerebral failure, 11,076 cases of coagulation, 6,483 cases of circulation, and 3,268 cases of lungs failure.

Among the potential precipitating events of ACLF in Japan, there were nearly 529 cases of bacterial infection, 312 cases of gastrointestinal hemorrhage, and 1,096 cases of alcoholism one year prior to the cirrhosis index date, 1,644 cases of infection or GIB or alcohol and 72 other cases in 2023. These cases are expected to change during the forecast period.

The leading Acute on Chronic Liver Failure Companies such as Grifols Therapeutics, Promethera Biosciences, GENFIT, Akaza Bioscience, RHEACELL, Versantis, Martin Pharmaceuticals, Cipla, and others. Promising Acute on Chronic Liver failure Therapies such as HepaStem, hUC-MSC, F573 for injection and others.

Acute on Chronic Liver Failure Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Cases of ACLF

Total Cases of ACLF by Grades

Organ Failures Associated with ACLF Potential Precipitating Events of ACLF

Acute on Chronic Liver Failure Emerging Drugs

Albumin 5% (PE-A 5%): Grifols Therapeutics

Albumin 5% (PE-A 5%) is an investigational therapy currently being evaluated in a Phase III international study, the APACHE trial. This study focuses on the use of therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) with albumin replacement to eliminate both endogenous and exogenous toxic substances in patients suffering from ACLF, to prolong patient survival. Concurrently, Grifols is conducting translational research to complement this trial, offering crucial insights into the mechanisms underlying systemic inflammation, organ failure, and ACLF in cirrhosis.

VS-01: GENFIT (Versantis)

VS-01-ACLF is an innovative investigational drug utilizing a proprietary scavenging liposomal technology. It is administered directly into the peritoneal (abdominal) cavity following the drainage of ascites, a common complication in patients with ACLF. VS-01 has received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for ACLF from the US FDA. VS-01 is currently being evaluated in the international UNVEIL-IT Phase II proof-of-concept study. This study aims to assess the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of VS-01 in addition to standard of care (SOC) compared to SOC alone in adult patients with ACLF grades 1 and 2 and ascites.

Acute on Chronic Liver Failure Drugs Market

Albumin 5% also known as PE-A 5% (Grifols Therapeutics), is a sterile liquid albumin preparation derived from large pools of human plasma and administered intravenously to increase plasma volume or albumin levels in the blood. It may also have immune-modulatory effects in decompensated cirrhosis by binding various pathogen-associated molecular patterns, DAMPs, and inflammatory mediators, preventing their interaction with receptors on endothelial and immune cells. This suggests it could be an effective modulator of the innate immune system for managing ACLF, and Grifols Therapeutics is focusing on this potential.

Acute on Chronic Liver Failure Treatment Market Landscape

Management focuses on early identification, treating precipitating factors (such as bacterial infections, Hepatitis B Virus, and alcoholic hepatitis), and providing supportive care for organ failures. Prognosis assessment and determining the need for liver support, including potential liver transplantation (LT), are also essential. LT remains the definitive treatment for ACLF, but it is often limited by donor shortages and frequent contraindications in these patients.

Acute on Chronic Liver Failure Companies

Grifols Therapeutics, Promethera Biosciences, GENFIT, Akaza Bioscience, RHEACELL, Versantis, Martin Pharmaceuticals, Cipla, and others.

Acute on Chronic Liver Failure Therapeutics Market

Therapeutic options for ACLF focus on preventing the progression of multiorgan dysfunction, such as renal failure, sepsis (including aspiration pneumonia), metabolic disorders, cerebral edema, encephalopathy, and coagulopathy. The revenue from pharmacological therapies, however, is not as substantial as that from surgical or procedural interventions, leaving a significant gap in the ACLF market. Major pharmaceutical companies have recognized this opportunity and are actively exploring this area for long-term growth. Due to the multifactorial nature of ACLF, a single therapeutic agent is unlikely to be effective, prompting companies to focus on multifaceted treatment approaches. Research has advanced considerably over the past decade, aided by extensive published data globally. The anticipated launch of new therapies is expected to drive ACLF market growth.

Scope of the Acute on Chronic Liver Failure Market Research Report



Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2020-2034

Acute on Chronic Liver Failure Companies- Grifols Therapeutics, Promethera Biosciences, GENFIT, Akaza Bioscience, RHEACELL, Versantis, Martin Pharmaceuticals, Cipla, and others.

Acute on Chronic Liver Failure Pipeline Therapies- HepaStem, hUC-MSC, F573 for injection and others.

Acute on Chronic Liver Failure Market Dynamics: Acute on Chronic Liver Failure Market Drivers and Barriers Acute on Chronic Liver Failure Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs, Analyst Views

